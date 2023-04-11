New Trailer For Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy



A new trailer for Disney’s epic movie event, “Peter Pan & Wendy,” is available now. The studio’s live-action reimagining of the J. M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic will begin streaming April 28, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

“Peter Pan & Wendy” introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Never Land. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.