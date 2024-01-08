New Music this Week- January 8th, 2024

Here’s new music to take a listen to this week. Some might be artists you will be familiar with and others might be ones you would like to explore.
1Emily Henline
It’s the local artists debut single “Boot Fits.” In talking about the song, Henline shared,“My first single, “Boot Fits,” is truly my personality in a nutshell. I was raised under the motto that you don’t have to change who you are to fit anyone else’s version of you, and that’s exactly what the lyrics of this song talk about. I grew up listening to everything from Elvis to Patty Loveless, James Taylor to Linda Ronstadt and so much more – and all of those inspirations are threaded through my music in different ways.”
Take a listen here.
2Brittney Spencer
Nashville artist, Brittney Spencer just released “Night In,” the second preview of her debut album to release later this month.
Take a listen here.
3Sawyer Brown
Sawyer Brown celebrates 40 years as country music trailblazers since its start as the first National TV competition success with Star Search. Ahead of a new Blake Shelton-produced album, Desperado Troubadours (due 3.8 via Curb Records), the band shares a new single called “Nashville Cat,” out now.
Take a listen here.
4Charles Esten
With his highly anticipated independent debut album, Love Ain’t Pretty, out January 26, multi-talent Charles Esten is revealing the true dichotomy of matters of the heart with two new releases from the full-length project today (1/5). Available across all streaming platforms and digital retailers, listen to “Make You Happy” and “When Love Ain’t Love.”
Take a listen here.
5Tigirlily Gold
Monument Records’ powerhouse duo Tigirlily Gold released their debut EP Blonde last summer, establishing sisters Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh’s prowess as entertainers with rowdy and empowering songs inspired by the years they spent performing in bars on Nashville’s Lower Broadway. Building on the success of the project’s top 40 track “Shoot Tequila,” which received more than 40 million streams to-date, the duo today unveils a new side to their songwriting, with their emotional new single, “I Tried A Ring On.”
Take a listen here.
6Colin Stough
Colin Stough starts the new year off with a powerful message of resilience, as he offers up a fresh rendition of one of his biggest hits with “I Still Talk To Jesus (Acoustic).
.”A Country-Rock ballad of unshakable hope, “I Still Talk To Jesus” was originally part of Stough’s standout time on ABC’s American Idol in 2022. Eventually finishing third on Season 21, Stough released the aching anthem alongside his fellow Top 5 finalists, showing fans a moving example of inner toughness – and one heart’s weary-yet-determined refusal to give up on love.
Take a listen here.
7Randall King
Randall King’s 18-track sophomore album Into The Neon – due Jan. 26 via Warner Music Nashville – takes listeners inside one man’s story of finding love and losing it, with songs made for slow dancing under the starry night sky or two-stepping at a local honky tonk. With the latest taste of new music off the upcoming project, “Coulda Been Love,”out today, King grapples with regret over the girl that got away and love that could have been.
Take a listen here.
8Jelly Roll
Current reigning CMA New Artist of the Year Jelly Roll continues his momentum in 2024 with the launch of his next single at Country Radio, “Halfway To Hell.” Impacting January 22, the song follows Jelly’s three consecutive #1 singles at Country radio in 2023 – his multi-week hit “Son of a Sinner,” the international multi-week #1 “Need A Favor,” and the multi-week, GRAMMY® nominated single, “Save Me” ft. Lainey Wilson. With “Save Me,” Jelly Roll became the second artist in chart history to have their first three releases all reach #1 within a single calendar year on the radio airplay charts, alongside Wynonna, who earned three #1 releases in 1992 (“She Is His Only Need,” “I Saw The Light” and “No One Else On Earth”).
Take a listen here.