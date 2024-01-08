New Music this Week- January 8th, 2024

6 Colin Stough

Colin Stough starts the new year off with a powerful message of resilience, as he offers up a fresh rendition of one of his biggest hits with “I Still Talk To Jesus (Acoustic).

.”A Country-Rock ballad of unshakable hope, “I Still Talk To Jesus” was originally part of Stough’s standout time on ABC’s American Idol in 2022. Eventually finishing third on Season 21, Stough released the aching anthem alongside his fellow Top 5 finalists, showing fans a moving example of inner toughness – and one heart’s weary-yet-determined refusal to give up on love.

Take a listen here.