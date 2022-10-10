New Music for You this Week- October 10, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

Rashad thaPoet & S-Wrap

Nashville-born and based hip-hop/spoken word artists Rashad thaPoet, S-Wrap and The Varsity (trio of producers including Adrian Taylor, Kyle Hicks and Michael B. Hicks) just released their album The Other Side Too with featured artists Stephcynie and Moiba Mustapha. Their album was submitted for Best Spoken Word album GRAMMY consideration.

Take a listen here.

Restless Road

Restless Road trio (Zach Beeken, Garrett Nichols and Colton Pack) today released a new song and music video “Sundown Somewhere.”

“We were already excited about the new music and once we got over there, we knew we wanted to capture the experience of being able to be over there in some way-it was amazing to be able to play for the fans on the other side of the world for the first time and to see the crowds singing the words to our songs at each tour date. Zach actually came up with the idea to buy some train tickets, head to the coastline, and film our video for this song while we were there in Australia,” shared Colton Pack.

Take a listen here.

Brandon Davis

Brandon Davis amassed millions of fans by way of his impromptu singing videos on TikTok earlier this year, shares his newest single “I Can Wait,” a song about patience in life’s plans and appreciating where you’re at on the path of dream-chasing.

Take a listen here.

Matt Jordan

Country Artist/Songwriter Matt Jordan releases his Official Music Video for his new single “Wrangler,” available now on all streaming platforms.

“It was really great to shoot the music video for ‘Wrangler” in Denver,” said Matt Jordan. “I’ve done a handful of music videos in and around my hometown, and I felt like it was time for a bit of a change of scenery. There’s really no better place to drive a Jeep than through the mountains in the late summer.”

Take a listen here.

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block

Justin Moore taps Country newcomer Priscilla Block for his next radio single, “You, Me, And Whiskey.”

“You read ‘You, Me, and Whiskey,’ and you think spring break, hookup, whatever, but for me, as a guy who’s been married for 15 years with four beautiful children, it’s about making time for your romantic relationship,” shares Moore. “Our children are priorities in our lives, but we also have to make ‘us’ a priority. That’s what the song represents to me but the best thing about Country music is that it can mean many things to many different people.”

Take a listen here.

Jenna Torres

Country singer-songwriter Jenna Torres has issued the second single, “Just A Mountain,” from her upcoming album. “Every mountain looks huge from the bottom, but it gets smaller as you reach the top,” she says. “I know how challenging life can be — I’ve had some really rough times myself. I’ve learned you can’t let bad things be the end of you. This cannot be your last job, last boyfriend, last hurt, your last breath. These are just mountains, and each mountain asks us to put one foot in front of the other and climb.”

Ed Bazel

The London Sessions: Reflections from Studio 2 is Bazel’s third CD, which was recorded in June 2022 at the legendary Abbey Road Studios. Listeners will hear soothing, romantic melodies that Bazel describes as “simple, but elegant.” They are reflective of the depth of emotions that he experienced recording in Studio 2. He honors not only the music legends who came before him, but also those who supported him along the way. A lifelong musician, veteran producer and entrepreneur, Ed Bazel is the recipient of Miller Piano Specialists Hall of Fame Award in the Instrumentalist category (2017), Entertainer of the Year (2018) and a Lifetime Achievement Award (2019). Take a listen here. Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth, released his highly anticipated third studio album CHARLIE, via Atlantic Records. In this album, produced entirely by Puth, he reveals all sides of his personality by breaking every rule and expressing his vulnerability, confidence, and sense of humor for the first time in his career.

Take a listen here.

Alex Williams

Alex Williams releases “Old Before My Time,” the latest single from his forthcoming record ‘Waging Peace.’

“The title is pretty self explanatory,” says Williams. “A life of traveling around has a way of making you feel like sometimes you’re aging a little bit faster than what you think.”

Take a listen here.

Larkin Poe

Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – have shared “Strike Gold,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. “Strike Gold” marks the latest single from Larkin Poe’s upcoming sixth studio album, Blood Harmony, arriving via their own Tricki-Woo Records on Friday, November 11.

Take a listen here.