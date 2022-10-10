OBITUARY: James Thomas Underwood

James Thomas Underwood passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, he was 81 years old.

He was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County. He worked at Radiation Protection Products as a machinist.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Katherine Underwood and James Julius Underwood; wife, Eara Mae Underwood; son, James Clifton Underwood.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Felix) Lester; daughter-in-law, Lanae (Cliff) Underwood; half sister, Shirley Lorance (David) Jones; grandchildren, Brandy (Todd) Smotherman, Kayla (Chase) King, Brittany (Jim) Grizzle, Jamie (Keghan) Morton; and great-grandchildren, Branden Smotherman, River Smotherman, Tripton Grizzle, Easton Grizzle, James King, Adeline King, Olivia King, Avery Morton, and Emberlyn Morton.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, October 10, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Josh Brooker officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

