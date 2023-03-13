New Music for You this Week-March 13, 2023

8 Chromeo

“Words With You,” the new single from the one and only Funklordz Chromeo is out now.

“For all intents and purposes, this is the first official Chromeo single since our last studio album,” says Dave 1. “So it’s a statement: a mix of new and familiar. The new: the horn section and live instruments, played throughout, from the drums to the bass to our array of synths. The familiar: the groove and the tone, two signature things that we’ve been honing for almost 20 years now. The idea was to come out with something that felt sophisticated and slick, with just enough swagger and wit to make you smile. It’s a balancing act we put a lot of thought into…with hopes that it never ever shows. So come over and lend an ear…we’d like to have a word with you.”