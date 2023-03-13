OBITUARY: Connie Jean Crowell

Connie Jean Crowell, age 67, passed away March 7, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Kingwood Church of Christ.

Connie was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Mae Woods Crowell.

She is survived by several cousins and friends.

Graveside service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, March 13, 2023 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Doug Hutchins officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home to help with the cost of her funeral

