OBITUARY: Granville Sumner Ridley ‘Buck’ Bouldin

Granville Sumner Ridley “Buck” Bouldin, age 94, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

He was born in Murfreesboro on November 7, 1928.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha McCullough Bouldin; his parents, Edward S. Bouldin and Pauline Russwurm Ridley Bouldin; and his brothers, William S. Bouldin and Edward Sandy Bouldin.

He is survived by his sons, Granville Sumner Ridley Bouldin, Jr. and his wife Ruth Jennings Bouldin, Edward Laws Bouldin and his wife Shannon Smith Bouldin, and Garrett McCullough Bouldin and his wife Melissa Leahy Bouldin; his grandchildren, Laws McCullough Bouldin, Ellis Carlyle Bouldin, MaryGrace Mozelle Bouldin, and Granville Sumner Ridley Bouldin, III; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Buck was an attorney in Murfreesboro, who practiced with his uncle and thereafter his son. Prior to returning to Murfreesboro, he was a Captain in the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from Washington & Lee University with B.S. and LL.B. degrees. He also earned a master’s degree in education from Middle Tennessee State University.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church Murfreesboro, and taught Sunday School for many decades. He served the community for years on various boards, including the Christy-Houston Foundation, the Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, and the SunTrust Bank.

With the exception of his family, Buck’s greatest joy was tennis. He coached the MTSU men’s tennis team from 1964 through 1971. He remained involved with the team until his death. The relationships that he built as coach, volunteer, and avid fan resulted in lifetime friendships. He was a lifelong bridge player, and spent many happy and intense hours playing. Whether competing on the court or at the bridge table, he played to win.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the MTSU Foundation earmarked for the Martha Bouldin Tennis Endowment, Wood-Stegall Center, 1301 East Main Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37132, Attn: Joe Bales.

VISITATION:

Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro

Monday, March 13, 2023

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

1488 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130

FUNERAL SERVICE:

Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro

Monday, March 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM

1488 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/