New Music for You this Week – August 1, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.

Mikayla Lane -“Ambush”

Rising songstress Mikayla Lane releases her newest single, “Ambush.”

“Ambush is your typical love story song but with a twist and some irony mixed in. Many have described it as ‘James Bond meets southwestern music’ and I couldn’t agree more! It’s about a girl who isn’t looking for love and along the way out of nowhere she gets ‘ambushed’ by love when she least expected it,” shared Mikayla.

Take a listen here.

Chase Rice – “Key West & Colorado”

Preview clips have garnered over 2.7 million views on social media, the eagerly-awaited full version of “Key West & Colorado” from singer-songwriter Chase Rice is out now.“

When we wrote ‘Key West & Colorado’ in Grayton Beach we weren’t necessarily planning on writing a song that day,” recalls Rice of the song’s origin. “We went out on Brian Kelley’s boat that day – it was me, him, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Corey Crowder and Hunter Phelps – and he told me that I’d actually posted about a trip I did from Key West to Colorado and he thought it’d be a cool title. Within less than a minute I twisted it to what the song turned into.”

Take a listen here.

Reece Sullivan – “Be Still My Heart”

Americana artist Reece Sullivan has released “Be Still, My Heart,” the sophomore single from his forthcoming — and fourth — full-length studio album, Arkansas (out Friday, August 5). The soulful, introspective musings and storytelling throughout the 10-song Arkansas delivers a rich southern Americana soundscape filled with reminiscence and long roads traveled.

Take a listen here.

Brooke Eden – Choosing You

Brooke Eden released her hotly-anticipated EP Choosing You, available on all digital streaming platforms via BBR Music Group. The five-track EP follows Eden’s 2021 trilogy of releases, and is a personal statement of love, self-acceptance, and resilience. From the shimmering acoustics and clever wordplay on “Knock” to the driving backbeat of “Comeback Love.”

Take a listen here.

King Princess – “Let us Die”

Hold on Baby, the sophomore album from King Princess, is out now via ZeligRecords/Columbia Records. She unveils the video for lead single “Let Us Die,” directed by Quinn Wilson, featuring Gigi Goode and dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins who contributed drums to the song.

See King Princess in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on September 20th.

Take a listen here.

Bobby Cool- “American Dream”

Songwriter Bobby Cool released his latest collection of ten well-crafted stories as an album called Family Time. In the vein of Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, and Sturgill Simpson, Cool blends bluegrass, Americana, and country into a rousing, good-time mix of genres that critics and fans alike have already fallen in love with.

Take a listen here.

Mason Horne & Taylor Austin – “Tonight I Need You”

Mason Horne is releasing his new single and music video for “Tonight I Need You,” featuring Taylor Austin Dye today via LMG Records/Hollow Point Music Group in partnership with ADA/Warner for distribution. The song, written by Horne, Natalie Maloepsy, and Jamie Collazo, is the story of the moment when someone has messed up in a relationship but doesn’t want to go another night without fixing it.

Take a listen here.

Dierks Bentley- “Gold”

Dierks Bentley today releases “Gold,” a single about gratitude, presence and the treasures to be found in the moment that you are in.

Take a listen here.

Emily Miller – “Black Velvet”

Rising Country artist Emily Miller has released a music video for her cover of the 1989 Alannah Myles hit “Black Velvet.” The video was filmed at Stormlight Picture Studio in Nashville with director Logan Christopher. Guitar and vocals were provided by Nick Champeau.

Take a listen here.

Josh Ross – “On a Different Night”

“On A Different Night” arrives as the follow-up to Josh Ross’ chart-topping cathartic ballad on romantic losses, “First Taste Of Gone.” The independently released track garnered stellar traction across North America for the Nashville-based singer. Capturing attention across the US with placement on Spotify’s top country playlists like New Boots, Next From Nashville, and Breakout Country.

Take a listen here.