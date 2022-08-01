Nashville Soccer Club Earns 1-1 Home Result Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC

By Nashville SC Communications
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 30, 2022) – Nashville Soccer Club earned a 1-1 draw on Saturday night at GEODIS Park in front of a crowd of 26,587 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Teal Bunbury scored for Nashville SC in the 17th minute, marking back-to-back matches Bunbury has scored.
That’s Why He’s The Goat: MVP candidate Hany Mukhtar assisted on Bunbury’s goal, moving him into a tie with Randall Leal for the team lead in assists this season (6). Mukhtar has been involved in 18 of Nashville SC’s 29 goals this season.
Bunburying Vancouver: Forward Teal Bunbury scored his seventh career goal against Vancouver Whitecaps FC tonight, marking the most he has scored against any MLS opponent in his career.
Owning Canada: With the draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Nashville SC now owns a 5W-1L-4D all-time record against Canadian teams. The Boys in Gold will face Vancouver for a final time on Aug. 27.
Next Match: Nashville SC will have an extremely quick turnaround this week with a road match to the Portland Timbers on Wednesday, followed by a home match on Saturday against Toronto FC.
Match Timeline
NSH 17’: Hany Mukhtar collects possession out wide and swings in a pass that finds Teal Bunbury who heads it in
VAN 87’: Javian Brown finds space in the box off a set piece and ties the match
Notes
- Nashville SC:
- had a higher goals expected average tonight than Vancouver (1.68-1.33)
- had more shots inside the box than Vancouver (15-10)
- has scored in their last eight MLS matches, the longest scoring streak this season
- remains unbeaten this season when scoring the first goal of the match (7W-0L-6D; 25W-4L-11D all-time)
- is now 19W-1L-8D all-time when having the lead at halftime
- has an all-time record of 4W-2L-3D in July
- have suffered just one defeat this season when allowing one goal (4W-1L-4D)
- leads Western Conference teams in shot on target percentage (38.8%)
- will wrap up its season series on Wednesday against the Portland Timbers
- Teal Bunbury appeared in his 330th career MLS match tonight and scored his 66th career goal
- Sean Davis is tied with Hany Mukhtar for the team lead in minutes played (1.897)
- Shaq Moore made his MLS debut
- Hany Mukhtar has accounted for over half of the club’s goals in MLS history (54 of 107)
led the team tonight in expected goals (0.53) and chances created (4)
- Joe Willis made five saves, the most since June 11 (6)
- Walker Zimmerman led the team in touches with 102
Box Score:
Nashville Soccer Club (8W-7L-8D, 32 pts.) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7W-10L-6D, 27 pts.)
July 30, 2022 – GEODIS Park
Final Score
NSH: 1
VAN: 1
Scoring Summary
NSH: Teal Bunbury (Hany Mukhtar) 17’
VAN: Javain Brown (Ryan Gauld) 87’
Discipline
VAN: Tristian Blackmon (caution) 33’
VAN: Michael Baldisimo (caution) 46’
VAN: Ryan Raposo (caution) 56’
NSH: Jack Maher (caution 86’)
VAN: Ryan Gauld (caution) 90+2’
Lineups
NSH: Joe Willis, Dave Romney, Shaq Moore (Eric Miller 63’), Taylor Washington, Walker Zimmerman, Dax McCarty © (Tah Brian Anunga 85’), Hany Mukhtar, Sean Davis, Randall Leal (Luke Haakenson 75’), Teal Bunbury (Jack Maher 63’), CJ Sapong
Unused Substitutes: Handwalla Bwana, Ethan Zubak, Elliot Panicco, Will Meyer
VAN: Cody Cropper, Ranko Veselinovic (Caio Alexandre 81’), Tristan Blackmon, Javain Brown, Julian Gressel, Andres Cubas, Ryan Gauld ©, Ryan Raposo (Tosaint Ricketts 62’), Michael Baldisimo (Leonard Owusu 53’), Pedro Vite (Cristian Dajome, 46’), Brian White
Unused Substitutes: Marcus Godinho, Florian Jungwirth, Jake Nerwinski, Isaac Boehmer
Weather: Humid, 84 degrees