Nashville to Host Red Bull Jukebox: The Concert Where Fans Dictate Setlists

Red Bull is excited to announce the US debut of Red Bull Jukebox, a groundbreaking new live music experience where fans rule the setlist. Taking place on Wednesday, October 2 at Ascend Amphitheater in the country’s heart of songwriting, Red Bull Jukebox invites Nashville’s biggest stars, from household names to rising talent, to perform a one-of-a-kind concert for one night only. Artists will perform a setlist entirely curated by the fans, giving them the power to decide what songs are performed and how. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 12th at 10 AM CST on Red Bull Jukebox’s website.

Leading up to the event, fans can visit the Red Bull Jukebox website to cast their vote across multiple categories and shape the musical performances they want to see on stage. The first vote opens to the public today, July 9th. In addition, attendees will be able to vote on more unique categories LIVE in person at the October 2nd experience, as well as on artists’ socials throughout the summer. Each attendee will receive a light up wristband upon entry into the venue, allowing them to choose “red” or “blue” to vote for each live pick all while giving fans an unprecedented live experience.

Featuring unforgettable performances from some of Nashville’s finest including GRAMMY-Award winning duo Brothers Osborne, Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper Shaboozey, Priscilla Block, Tucker Wetmore, Muscadine Bloodline, BRELAND, The Castellows, and even a few surprise guests. The event will be hosted by Ward Guenther of Whiskey Jam and backed by the Red Bull Jukebox house band, specially curated for Red Bull Jukebox Nashville by legendary guitarist and producer Derek Wells.

Shaboozey shares, “Red Bull Jukebox has created a brand new way to experience a concert – letting the fans vote on our setlists. I can’t wait to see what y’all pick!”

Ward Guenther expresses his excitement for the show, “This being Nashville, the potential for surprises around Whiskey Jam and knowing Red Bull’s tendency to surprise — this event has great potential. You never know. Somebody’s always here. Overall, the uniqueness of this event, this being the first Red Bull Jukebox in America, coming to Nashville, Whiskey Jam being involved, is one of the biggest honors we’ve ever had. Nashville has never seen a show like this.”

Priscilla Block adds, “I’m so excited to be playing Red Bull Jukebox! I love that Red Bull produced this event that allows fans to choose the songs they hear. Looking forward to seeing which songs you guys want me to play!”

There is no getting to the big stage without a big dream, which is why Red Bull Jukebox wants to celebrate the aspiring songwriter. Over the past few months, songwriters from all over Music City (and beyond) have submitted a song to the Red Bull Jukebox songwriting competition. Applicants were narrowed down to the five that YOU now get to vote on HERE.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email