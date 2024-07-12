Titans 2024 Training Camp Preview: A Look at the Offensive Line

Here is the Tennessee Titans training camp preview for the 2024 season for the offensive line.

In camp (15): C Lloyd Cushenberry, C/G Daniel Brunskill, G Peter Skoronski, T JC Latham, G Saahdiq Charles, T Nicholas Petit-Frere, G Dillon Radunz, T Leroy Watson IV, T Jaelyn Duncan, T John Ojukwu, OL Andrew Rupcich, T Geron Christian Sr., OL Lachavious Simmons, G Cole Spencer, T Brian Dooley.

Offseason developments: A lot has transpired here. Center Lloyd Cushenberry, formerly of the Broncos, was signed right out of the gate in free agency. The team also signed guard Saahdiq Charles (Commanders) and Geron Christian, formerly of the Browns. The team traded for lineman Leroy Watson IV, extending the Cleveland pipeline to Tennessee. In the NFL Draft, the Titans picked Alabama’s JC Latham with the seventh overall pick, and immediately said he’ll compete at left tackle. Meanwhile, tackle Brian Dooley (Eastern Michigan) and guard Cole Spencer were added as undrafted free agents. Returning veteran Daniel Brunskill worked at back-up center a good chunk of the offseason, while the team locked in Dillon Radunz at guard. Lachavious Simmons is back in the mix after signing a futures contact back in January. Former center Aaron Brewer, meanwhile, signed with the Dolphins, while Corey Levin has not been re-signed, and remains a free agent. Another big development this offseason: Veteran offensive line coach Bill Callahan joined the coaching staff under his son, Brian.

In the spotlight: Latham. The Titans turned the left tackle job over to Latham this offseason, and he was impressive in OTAs and minicamp. The 6-foot-6, 342-pounder is a mountain of a man who moves well, but he’s also displayed great leadership skills already as a rookie. Latham has regularly worked on his own post-practices, refining his technique. All his work so far, of course, has been in non-padded practices, at less than full speed. Things will change when the pads come on, and the Titans are counting on Latham to meet the challenges.

Battle to watch: Right tackle spot. With Latham earmarked for the left tackle spot, the Titans are looking for someone to step up on the right side. Nicholas Petit-Frere’s 2023 season was cut short because of a suspension/injuries, and he wasn’t on the field enough this offseason to surge to a lead in the competition. Still, Petit-Frere’s experience and ability makes him a strong candidate to win the job. Others will also be in the mix, from Watson to Duncan to Christian to Ojukwu.

Keep an eye on: Charles. With Skoronski locked in at left guard, the Titans will open things up at right guard, where Brunskill, Radunz and Charles figure to be the top candidates. The veteran Brunskill held down the spot in 2023, and the team allowed Radunz to focus on his technique at guard this offseason after playing both guard and tackle previously. But keep an eye on Charles, a big and physical player who could very well emerge from the competition.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

