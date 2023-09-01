Nashville Sounds Split Doubleheader in Durham

August 31, 2023, Durham, N.C. – After a tough loss in the first game, the Nashville Sounds (69-58, 29-24) backed Caleb Boushley’s gutsy performance in game two against the Durham Bulls (72-57, 32-22) to secure a doubleheader split on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. They lost the first game 9-4 before snapping their four-game losing skid with a 4-2 victory in the nightcap.

Post-Game Notes

Rehabbing Milwaukee Brewer Jesse Winker continued to show off his plate discipline, adding a couple walks with a single in game one of the twin bill. In seven games on this rehab stint with Nashville, Winker is batting .333 (7-for-21) with nine walks and three runs.

Keston Hiura extended his hitting streak to 15 games with an RBI single in game one and a solo blast in game two. It is the longest hitting streak by a Sounds player since Esteury Ruiz picked up a knock in 17 straight contests from August 10-28, 2022. Hiura is batting .350 (21-for-60) with a 1.068 OPS during the streak. Additionally, he extended his on-base streak to 25 contests.

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a walk in game one and a double in game two. He is hitting .405 (32-for-79) with a 1.142 OPS during the streak dating back to July 9.

Thyago Vieira continued his recent form with a lockdown seventh inning in game two. Over his last 15 appearances dating back to the beginning of July, the flame-throwing reliever has a 1.15 ERA (15.2 IP/2 ER), has struck out 22 of 62 hitters faced (35.5%), and is 6-for-6 in save opportunities.

The Sounds have swept two and split five doubleheaders this season. The last time Nashville lost both ends of a twin bill was June 9, 2022 vs. Norfolk. That is 10 consecutive doubleheaders without being swept.

Source: Nashville Sounds

