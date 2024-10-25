Nashville Predators to Host Pride Music Heritage Night Oct. 26

Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 24, 2024) – The Nashville Predators organization will host Pride Music Heritage Night presented by Amazon on Oct. 26, 2024 when the team takes on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Bridgestone Arena.

Pride Music Heritage Night is the second of the four-part Music Heritage Night season series which consists of entertainment and representation from diverse communities in Nashville. The inspiration for each night began with a custom logo with aspects from each community’s music history. The logo artists were commissioned to collaborate with the Nashville Predators and the final design will be featured on player-signed jerseys, t-shirts, social media and around the arena on game nights.

The festivities kick off with the Preds Plaza Party hosted by Veronika Electronika and Zack McCann. The party will feature live entertainment from Suspended Gravity lyra performers and hula hoopers, as well as a musical performance by Shelby Raye and a lip sync showcase. There will be several activations for fans to participate in including the Preds & Pixels Gaming Experience, a glitter bar, 360 photo booth, friendship bracelet making, inflatables and more. To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Preds Pride Night celebrations, Nashville Predators CEO Sean Henry will host a toast at 5:15 p.m. on the Plaza.

Local organizations will participate with activations throughout the arena concourse during the game including the Tennessee Pride Chamber, Middle Tennessee Transgender Alliance, Nashville Pride, LGBT Outdoors and Found Sound Media. Additionally, the first 10,000 fans who attend the game will receive a mini vinyl record coaster with this year’s Pride jersey design.

Fans will have the opportunity to visit the Nashville Predators Foundation Pride Auction located in section 105/106 where they can place bids on custom logo pride jerseys, pride hats, merch and other player-signed memorabilia. The Preds Foundation will also have custom logo Pride t-shits available for sale. The Pride Auction benefits GUIDER – the Preds’ initiative promoting diversity and inclusion – and the Nashville Predators Foundation.

During the game, the Preds will celebrate and recognize members of the Pride community, including Kevin Kennedy as the National Anthem singer, Fimone as the Band Stage musical performer, members from the

Tennessee Pride Chamber as towel wavers for the game and Glamazon Board Member Austin Anderson as the Mayor of Smashville.

The Nashville Predators will host two more Music Heritage Nights later this season:

API Music Heritage Night – Jan. 29

Black Music Heritage Night presented by Nissan – Feb. 8

To view more information and purchase tickets, please visit NashvillePredators.com/ThemeNights.

