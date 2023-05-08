Nashville Predator’s Cody Glass Selected for Canada’s IIHF World Championship Team

Cody Glass is a professional ice hockey player who has had an impressive year with the Nashville Predators. After spending all of the previous season in the AHL, he managed to make the Predators roster out of training camp and went on to have a breakout year. He recorded career highs in points, goals, and assists, and was even nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Despite these accomplishments, Glass has even more to look forward to. On Friday, Hockey Canada announced that the 24-year-old forward would be representing his home country at the 2023 IIHF World Championship in Tampere, Finland, and Riga, Latvia, from May 12-28. This will be his first appearance at the tournament, but he has represented Team Canada in international play on three previous occasions.

During his time with the Nashville Predators, Glass has grown significantly as a player. He was elevated to a top-line center role after a busy trade deadline and a string of injuries to the team’s roster, which allowed him to develop his skills and further demonstrate his abilities on the ice. As a result, he finished sixth among Predators skaters in points, goals, and assists.

Source: Nashville Predators

