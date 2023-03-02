Nashville Police Looking for Homicide Suspect De’Tynn Smith

From Metro Police March 2, 2023

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating De’Tynn Smith, 19, who is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony for the April 1, 2022 fatal shooting of Tywane Miller in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store at the intersection of Gallatin and Maxwell Avenues and the related subsequent carjacking of a man on I-40.

Smith is the third and final suspect wanted for Miller’s homicide. Detectives last night arrested Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first degree murder/aggravated robbery indictment. Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

Anyone with knowledge of De’Tynn Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.