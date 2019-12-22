While this is NOT a list of ALL of the restaurants in the county, here is a list of many of the most popular ones and their holiday hours. Hours are subject to change.
OPEN Christmas Eve
Open shorter hours on Christmas Eve
Chuy’s, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Cheddars, 11;00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Cracker Barrel, 6:00 a.m – 2:00 p.m.
Jim ‘N Nick’s, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Jonathan’s Grill, 11:00 a.m. – 6;00 p.m.
Jason’s Deli, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Jack Brown’s Burger Bar, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Longhorn Steakhouse, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Metro Diner, 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Miller’s Ale House, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Mimi’s Café, 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Olive Garden, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Puckett’s on the Square, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
OPEN regular hours on Christmas Eve
Alley on Main
Bonefish Grill
Boulevard Bar and Grill
Buffalo Wild Wings
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
Chop House
Dallas and Jane
Demo’s Steak and Spaghetti
First Watch
Five Senses
Koji Express
Marina’s on the Square
Milano’s II
Old Chicago
Primrose Table
Parthenon
Steakhouse Five
The Goat
Taste of Thai
Toot’s
OPEN Christmas Day
Open shorter hours on Christmas Day
Bar Louie, 4:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.
Open regular hours on Christmas Day
Burger Republic
Farmer’s Family Restaurant
Fin Fusion
IHOP
Kleer Vu
Just Love
Lemongrass
Pad Thai Café
Red Robin
Romano’s Italian Grill
Tandoor Indian
Tasty Table
Waffle House