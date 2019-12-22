While this is NOT a list of ALL of the restaurants in the county, here is a list of many of the most popular ones and their holiday hours. Hours are subject to change.

OPEN Christmas Eve

Open shorter hours on Christmas Eve

Chuy’s, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Cheddars, 11;00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Cracker Barrel, 6:00 a.m – 2:00 p.m.

Jim ‘N Nick’s, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Jonathan’s Grill, 11:00 a.m. – 6;00 p.m.

Jason’s Deli, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Jack Brown’s Burger Bar, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Metro Diner, 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Miller’s Ale House, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Mimi’s Café, 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Olive Garden, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Puckett’s on the Square, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

OPEN regular hours on Christmas Eve

Alley on Main

Bonefish Grill

Boulevard Bar and Grill

Buffalo Wild Wings

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Chop House

Dallas and Jane

Demo’s Steak and Spaghetti

First Watch

Five Senses

Koji Express

Marina’s on the Square

Milano’s II

Old Chicago

Primrose Table

Parthenon

Steakhouse Five

The Goat

Taste of Thai

Toot’s

OPEN Christmas Day

Open shorter hours on Christmas Day

Bar Louie, 4:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

Open regular hours on Christmas Day

Burger Republic

Farmer’s Family Restaurant

Fin Fusion

IHOP

Kleer Vu

Just Love

Lemongrass

Pad Thai Café

Red Robin

Romano’s Italian Grill

Tandoor Indian

Tasty Table

Waffle House