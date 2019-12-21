Tennessee’s housing report for the third quarter of 2019 shows that despite a few downward trends, home prices and single-family permits were up for the quarter and from a year ago as mortgage delinquencies dropped over the same periods.

“Many of the economic indicators show considerable upward trends,” noted BERC Director Murat Arik, author of the report. “Both mortgage and real estate transfer tax collections have sharply increased.”

See the full report at https://www.mtsu.edu/berc/docs/housing19q3.pdf.

Arik did note that multi-family home permits have noticeably decreased 25.8% compared to last year, indicating a decline in new projects. In addition, Tennessee’s homeowner and rental vacancy rates have shown sharp increases for the quarter.

Other report highlights:

HOUSING PRICES: Compared to the third quarter of 2018, housing prices have increased across all MSAs, Tennessee and the United States. The most significant increase was in the Morristown MSA (8.1%). The least significant of these increases were in the Jackson and Johnson City MSAs: increases of 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively.

Tennessee’s annual change in housing prices has exceeded the United States for the last four years.

CLOSINGS: Quarterly data indicate that Nashville, Knoxville and Memphis areas all exhibited growth in closings: 2.55%, 2.47% and 6.2%, respectively.

All areas experienced increases in closings compared to a year ago, with Nashville and Knoxville having considerable increases. Nashville closings increased 9.77%, Knoxville 10.21%, and Memphis 2.74%.

Inventories in all areas exhibited declines for the quarter and previous year.

The latest statewide quarterly housing report from the MTSU Business and Economic Research Center The report is developed in partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

BERC’s report is funded by Tennessee Housing Development Agency, or THDA. The quarterly report offers an overview of the state’s economy as it relates to the housing market and includes data on employment, housing construction, rental vacancy rates, real estate transactions and mortgages, home sales and prices, delinquencies and foreclosures.

The Business and Economic Research Center operates under the Jennings A. Jones College of Business at MTSU. For more information, visit http://mtsu.edu/berc/.

About THDA

THDA is the state’s housing finance agency and is committed to expanding safe, sound, affordable housing opportunities for low- and moderate-income Tennesseans. This is achieved through a robust home loan program, competitive funding for local nonprofit and municipal agencies, and the administration of nine federally funded programs. THDA publishes research on affordable housing and THDA programs and beneficiaries. THDA also coordinates state planning for housing through the Consolidated Planning process, annual Action Plans, and annual Performance Reports. See http://thda.org for more information.