Smyrna Police Department is joining the #9pmroutine campaign to educate citizens and help prevent burglary.

“Smyrna Police Department has responded to vehicle break-ins over the past month that were a result of valuable items left in unlocked cars,” explained Chief Kevin Arnold. “We are committed to providing exceptional service and education to keep our community safe. The #9pmroutine is an opportunity to remind our citizens of four easy steps that can prevent burglary.”

The four simple steps in the #9pm routine include:

1. Remove valuables from your vehicle.

2. Lock your car

3. Lock all doors to your home

4. Turn exterior lights on

The #9pm routine campaign will extend to the Town of Smyrna and Smyrna Police Department Facebook and Twitter platforms. “Social media can be a powerful tool in law enforcement and crime prevention,” noted Captain Todd Spearman. “We look forward to engaging our citizens to keep them safe.”