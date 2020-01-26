Tiffany Mangus of Murfreesboro has founded Christian home goods company Taste & See Home LLC. Taste & See’s name comes from Psalm 34:8 – “Taste & See that the LORD is good. How happy is the man who takes refuge in Him!” (CSB)

Taste & See’s mission is to help you make Jesus the centerpiece of your home. The company exists to help impress God’s Word upon families’ hearts and spark meaningful spiritual conversations through the creation of beautiful home goods featuring timeless scriptural truths, inspired by Deut. 6:5-9: “Love the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength. These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up. Tie them as symbols on your hands and bind them on your foreheads. Write them on the door frames of your houses and on your gates.”

Taste & See’s product line features multiple dinnerware collections and other purposeful, elegant home good items.

Taste & See is a For-Purpose business, giving 100% of the net profits of Taste & See to Open Doors International and Samaritan’s Purse. These organizations are built to provide Bibles and Christian discipleship materials to those who don’t have access to it because of the government’s hostility to Christianity in their countries. For more information, check out www.tasteandseehome.com and support our mission to spread the Gospel to the nations.