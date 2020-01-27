City Construction Projects for January 27 through February 1, 2020

Utility Crossing Work (John Lee Ln at Manson Pike)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm : Contractor for a private development will be performing utility crossing work on John Lee Ln at Manson Pike. Traffic on John Lee Ln will be detoured onto Cloverhill Dr, Brinkley Rd and Manson Pike. John Lee Ln will not be accessible from Manson Pike. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

City Traffic Signal Work

1) Veterans Pkwy at Franklin Rd

2) Mercury Blvd at Minerva Dr

Expected Lane Shifts: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm : City traffic signal contractor will be performing signal maintenance at the above intersections. There will be minor lane shifts and two-way traffic will always be maintained. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Fiber Optics Installation Work (Williams Dr and Kennedy Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for a private utility company will installing overhead fiber optic lines. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Fiber Optics Installation Work (E Lytle St and Spring St)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for a private utility company will installing fiber optic lines along E Lytle St between N Church St and Spring St and On Spring St between E Lytle St and E Main St. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Intersection Improvements at Old Fort Pkwy and Gresham Ln

Expected Lane Closures: Wednesday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will installing right turn lanes and making roadway improvements. There will be partial lane closures and traffic shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City paving contractor will installing HC ramps at the following streets:

1. Highland Ave at Bell St

2. Highland Ave at Burton St

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

• Daily, 9AM-4PM There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB between the intersection of Barfield Road and the intersection of Athens Ave on SR 99 to excavate and install the new gas lines. One lane will remain open at all times. River Rock Blvd will also be closed from January 20-24 for gas line work. A detour will be in place.

The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 96 from east of Camden Court (LM 8.32) to east of Gresham Ln (LM 8.60) in Murfreesboro

• Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a right lane closure on Hwy 96 for a paving operation.

I-24 SMART Corridor

• From now through Friday, January 24, 9AM-4PM, There will be a lane closure as needed between MM 79-80 for sign foundation work.