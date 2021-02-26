MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) detectives are investigating several business break-ins that occurred on Monday, Feb. 2.

Three businesses, BurgerIM, Mission BBQ, and Bad Daddy’s, along Medical Center Pkwy, were impacted.

According to detectives, a concrete cinder block was used to break the front or side glass doors of the businesses to gain entry. The cinder block was left at the scene of Mission BBQ.

The suspect stole a drawer from a cash register from one business, forced open other registers looking for cash, and a took a safe from another business.

The suspect appears to be a young male, according to detectives.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Criminal Investigations Division Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email [email protected].

