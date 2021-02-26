Shoplifting Suspect Leaves Murfreesboro Walmart Without Paying

CID detectives need help identifying the man accused of stealing items from Walmart on Old Fort Pkwy on Feb. 23, 2021.

According to Walmart Loss Prevention, the man concealed items on his person and had additional items in a shopping cart and left the store without paying. When loss prevention employees attempted to confront the suspect, he refused to stop and left the scene. The man appears to be in his 40’s or 50’s.

If you know this individual, please contact Detective David Harrison at 629-201-5506 or email [email protected].

