Murfreesboro Police Looking for Lowe's Shoplifter

Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying and locating the man in the photo. He and another man stole merchandise on two different occasions from Lowe’s on Old Fort Pkwy on Feb. 16, 2021.

In the first theft case, the men took $1,789.70 worth of merchandise, including wiring, nails. In the second theft, they took wiring and electrical merchandise worth $1334.84 without paying. They left the business in a silver 2004 model Toyota Camry.

The other suspect has already been identified. If you know the man in the photo, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email [email protected].

