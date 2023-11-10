Murfreesboro PD Respond to Attempted Pizza Driver Robbery, Shooting

Nov. 10, 2023 – MPD officers are investigating two separate incidents that took place around the same time on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 9.

There was an attempted robbery of pizza delivery driver at Crossing at Hazelwood Apartment Homes on Hazelwood Dr. A man approached the delivery driver and demanded money. The apartment where the pizza was supposed to be delivered was vacant.

In another incident, a man was shot and found behind a building at the College Pointe Apartments on Brown Dr. He was taken Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Police detained several individuals. The preliminary investigation later determined the shooting victim suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives are looking into the possibility of the shooting victim and another male as the suspects in the attempted robbery of the pizza delivery driver.