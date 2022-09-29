Murfreesboro Man Charged with Attempted Murder

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives.

Suspect Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with attempted first-degree murder by lead Detective Derrick McCullough.

Howse allegedly shot the 32-year-old man Aug. 14 at Handlebars grill and bar on East Main Street.

“There appeared to be a disturbance resulting in Howse firing multiple rounds and striking the victim,” McCullough said. “The victim is recovering.”

Howse was booked in Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on $250,000 bond. A hearing is set Oct. 24 in General Sessions Court.

The investigation continues. People with information may contact McCullough at 615-904-3005.

