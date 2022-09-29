Thursday, September 29, 2022
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Cane Ridge vs Smyrna Preview

Adam Brown
Adam Brown
Our game of the week this weekend takes us to Smyrna, where the 5-1 Cane Ridge Ravens take on the 6-0 Smyrna Bulldogs. This is a matchup between the top squads in 6A Region 6. Both teams are undefeated in district play. Which team will suffer their first district loss and who will take control in 6A-6 this Friday?

Cane Ridge Ravens

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 22

Head Coach: Eddie Woods (67-20 in seven years at Cane Ridge)

2022 Record: 5-1

District Record: 3-0

2021 Record: 7-4, Lost to Clarksville in the first round

Cane Ridge looks great this season. The Ravens are returning a whopping 17 starters from last year’s team with nine on offense and eight on defense. They are 5-1 overall with a 3-0 record in their district. Their spread offense has been putting up points this season averaging 33 a game. However, their competition so far this season is a combined 15-21. Coming off a big win on the road at CPA, The Ravens have an opportunity to get another huge road win in back-to-back games. This will be a big test for Cane Ridge, and they will learn a lot about themselves Friday night.

 

 

Smyrna Bulldogs

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 29

Head Coach: Matt Williams (100-65 in 14 years at Smyrna)

2022 Record: 6-0

District Record: 2-0

2021 Record: 7-3, lost to Gallatin in the first round

Smyrna’s spread no-huddle offense has been putting up points as well, averaging 31 a game with a missed opportunity to add to that total as Hillsboro forfeited their game against The Bulldogs back on September 2nd. Similar to Cane Ridge, this game will be Smyrna’s biggest test so far this season and will learn a lot about their team.

 

Final Thoughts

6A-6 is a massive log jam at the top consisting of Cane Ridge, Smyrna, Overton, and McGavock. The combined record of these school is 20-3, so every district game is of max importance, but games against other top dogs is even more so. Both these teams are averaging over 30 points a game with high powered spread offenses. I’m expecting a shootout in Smyrna Friday night. Smyrna’s defense which  is only allowing eight and a half points a game will be the edge in this one, as they are able to get a coupe more stops than Cane Ridge as these two offenses light up the scoreboard.

Smyrna- 42, Cane Ridge- 35

Adam Brown
Adam Brown
Adam is a lifelong Middle Tennessean as well as a passionate sports fan. He is currently a Sports Media major at Middle Tennessee State University.
