Murfreesboro Police Investigating a Fatal Shooting Outside a Restaurant Wednesday Evening

From Murfreesboro Police

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on Wednesday, September 28.

Officers responded to the McDonald’s, 1716 S. Rutherford Blvd., at 11:41 p.m.

After arriving, an MPD officer saw a car in the middle of the parking lot and then noticed the 24-year-old man unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds and a handgun underneath him. The officer started CPR until Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and took over life-saving medical care. The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

The preliminary investigation shows there may have been an altercation between the victim and an unknown shooter in the parking lot prior to the fatal shooting.

A window near the entrance of the business and two parked cars were damaged by bullets.

Employees hid inside the building until police made sure it was safe for them to come out.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to contact lead Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-STOP (7867). You can also send tips, upload photos or video via the P2 Intel Mobile App.

Detectives are working to develop a suspect and a motive.

The incident remains under investigation by the CID.