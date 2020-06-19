In honor of Juneteenth, CityTV will host a virtual event today, June 19, 2020, at 8 a.m. on Facebook. CityTV will broadcast the special on the City’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cityofmurfreesborotn as well as the City’s YouTube channel. The virtual celebration will also air on CityTV at 8 a.m. The video will rebroadcast during the day.

The CityTV virtual event presents the history of Juneteenth and its importance in American cultural heritage, including the ending of slavery and the Emancipation Proclamation, Jan. 1, 1863. Juneteenth is celebrated annually to commemorate the later Union army announcement, proclaiming that enslaved persons in Texas were free, June 19,1865.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the annual Juneteenth celebration sponsored by Parks and Recreation at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center, had to be canceled. The celebration typically features live song and dance performances, poetry, food vendors and tours of the museum showcasing African American history. For more information on Bradley Academy, visit http://www.murfreesborotn.gov/874/Bradley-Academy-Museum-and-Cultural-Ce

In addition to Facebook, citizens can watch the special on CityTV, Comcast Xfinity Channels 3 and 1094, Channel 99 on AT&T Uverse, Roku, Apple TV via Cablecast Screenweave app, and YouTube.

