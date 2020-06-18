SCAM ALERT: Residents beware of a scammer calling people claiming to be from the Federal Social Security Board.

A Murfreesboro resident was contacted June 16, 2020 by someone claiming there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest. The caller told the victim he needed to verify her Social Security number. The scammer began asking more questions and then asked for banking information. The victim didn’t disclose any more information and did the right thing and hung up the phone.

Remember the Social Security Administration will not contact you asking for personal and banking information.