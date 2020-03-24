Murfreesboro Fraud Suspect Attempts Large Purchase at Best Buy

Murfreesboro Police Department

A Murfreesboro man accidentally left his debit card in an ATM at the Pinnacle Bank on S. Church Street February 2, 2020.

The man in the photo is believed to have taken it an then used it to make several fraudulent purchases; including fast food, gift cards, and gasoline. The man attempted to make a $976.74 purchase at Best Buy but it was declined.

The man was seen arriving in a silver or gray Nissan Frontier.

If you can identify this fraud suspect, please contact Detective Earl Crow at 629.201.5504.

