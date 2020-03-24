Eugene George Bourlard (Gene) was born April 9, 1938 in Tovey, Illinois to Amelia Ballieul and Arthur Bourlard. Gene was a member of the Methodist church from an early age.

Gene graduated high school, attended 2 years of college, and began his career as a tool and dye machinist. He started and owned his own business (Mid America Manufacturing) in Ames, Iowa for 7 years.

Gene was joined in holy matrimony with Carol Louise Meadows on November 21, 1959. Happily married for 60 years. Together they had two children: Michele Russell (Bill) of Murfreesboro, TN and Kevin Bourlard (Ruth) of Shakopee, MN. He enjoyed spending time with his three grandchildren, Ryan Russell (Chenoa), Kristen Russell, and Britni (Bourlard) Welle (Michael Welle), as well as his three great-grandchildren, Emmy Welle, Lucas Welle, and Emerie Russell.

In retirement, Gene enjoyed designing and building his own homes, and home improvement projects. He also enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends with his wife. He was active in his church and traveled to Brazil with his wife on an Amazon mission trip in 2000. Gene and his wife also took a memorable 50th wedding anniversary trip to Portugal and Spain.

Gene departed this life on March 20, 2020 at the age of 81 after battling renal cancer since June 2019. His earthly remains will be cremated and laid to rest at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church columbarium. A memorial service will be held at a later date.