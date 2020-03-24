Murfreesboro City Hall will be closed to the public, effective Wednesday, March 25, 2020, until further notice. Critical operations will continue.

The temporary City Hall closure follows executive orders, including Executive Order 17, by Governor Bill Lee in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement also follows an order, issued on Saturday, March 21, by Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland, declaring a local ‘State of Emergency’ for the City. The City’s local declaration became effective at 6:00 p.m. Saturday with specific measures effective at 12:00 a.m. (midnight) Monday, March 23, 2020. The declaration order is attached.

“Effective Wednesday, March 25, City Hall will be closed to the public but will remain open to employees in order to help maintain the continuity of government and deliver critical City services to our citizens,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “City employees will continue to deliver critical services to our residents throughout this challenging time as we battle the coronavirus threat. More than ever, Murfreesboro citizens will continue to rely on us to deliver critical services and support while we navigate these unprecedented days together.”

City Manager Craig Tindall stated, “Our goal is to balance the community’s need for critical services with employee safety. Therefore, while we will close City Hall to the public, City offices will remain operational but with limited staff. Limited staffing is intended to reduce the potential spread of the virus. Some service delivery may be delayed. Critical services will be unaffected, including public safety, water and sewer service, emergency management, and communications. Solid waste pickup will also continue; however, residents are requested to curtail setting out brush, limb, and grass clippings until further notice. Commercial landscapers are reminded that they are required to haul away all debris under all circumstances. Additionally, the City continues to encourage everyone to follow CDC and Tennessee Department of Health guidelines and recommendations.”

The following is a list of departments with customer service changes due to closure of City Hall.

Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 17 enacted provisions regarding restaurants, bars, gyms fitness/exercise centers, and nursing homes. For detailed information, visit the Office of Governor website at https://www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html.

The Mayor’s local “State of Emergency” Order (March 21), among other things:

Food Service: Orders that establishments whose primary business is alcohol service or food service (other than pick-up, take-out, delivery, or drive-through service) within the City of Murfreesboro close for on-site consumption, effective at 12:00 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, and shall remain closed for on-site consumption until the Order is withdrawn;

Gyms/Fitness Facilities: Orders all gyms and exercise and fitness facilities within the City of Murfreesboro close effective at 12:00 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, and shall remain closed until this Order is withdrawn; this restriction does not apply to rehabilitative services in healthcare facilities or offices;

CDC Guidelines: Declares that the City, to the extent possible and provided by law, shall follow CDC guidance as it relates to COVID-19, and specifically authorizes the City Manager to take reasonably necessary steps to limit person-to-person public access to City offices and facilities and to develop and implement alternative work arrangements and schedules to protect City employees during this pandemic [Visit CDC for the latest https://www.cdc.gov/ ];

City Code: Suspends certain procedures and formalities otherwise required under the Murfreesboro City Code or Tennessee law pertaining to how the City conducts its operations;

Health Guidance: Encourages all members of the public and businesses to follow and comply with guidance and directives issued by the federal CDC as well as the Tennessee and Rutherford County departments of health [for more information visit TN Dept. of Health https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html; and

Community Appeal: Encourages all members of the public to remain calm, to resist panic purchasing, to consider their neighbors who have need, and to look after and help those most at risk of this pandemic to include the elderly and those with suppressed immune systems.

The Mayor issued the order pursuant to special emergency powers granted to local governments pursuant to state law.

Persons with medical concerns should continue to contact their primary healthcare provider or call the Rutherford County Health Department at 615-898-7880 to be connected with appropriate resources.

Citizens can follow the latest Coronavirus information from the City of Murfreesboro and our State and Federal partners on CityTV or the City of Murfreesboro website. Just click this link: https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/1690/Coronavirus-Information.

Follow the latest City of Murfreesboro closings and cancellations. Click https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2831. Pertinent information below:

City Schools closed through Friday, April 3, at this time. Visit http://www.cityschools.net/.

Murfreesboro Electric main office closed to walk-in traffic. For electronic pay, visit www.MurfreesboroElectric.com.

Murfreesboro Water Resources customer service lobby is closed, but drive through payment service is available. Visit www.murfreesborotn.gov/MWRD for electronic billing or call (615) 848-3209, Option 1.

City Court in-person proceedings closed through Tues., March 31, at this time.

Parks & Recreation Main Office closed as of March 23. Indoor facilities closed through Friday, April 3, at this time. For details, visit https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/1700/Cancellations-and-Closures.

Buildings with modified access include Airport, Fire, Police, Golf, Fleet, Solid Waste and Street departments.

City Council meetings are limited to the public under CDC guidelines. Citizens are strongly encouraged to watch meetings on CityTV, the City’s Facebook page, YouTube, Roku and Apple TV. Visit the Media Center, for schedules, videos, and COVID-19 information at http://www.murfreesborotn.gov/107/Media-Center

For information on public meetings, Boards and Commissions, visit the City’s website homepage at http://www.murfreesborotn.gov/.

For information related to local business and commerce, including the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, H.R. 6201, Disaster Relief Loans (SBA) and other disaster relief measures, please visit the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development website COVID-19 Small Business Resources https://www.tn.gov/ecd/covid-19-small-business-resources or contact the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce at 615-893-6565 or visit their website https://www.rutherfordchamber.org/.

The City continues to urge all citizens to follow CDC practices:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Cover your cough and sneezing.

Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Practice social distancing.

Stay home when you are sick and call your physician or the County Health Department at 615-898-7880 or the State Information Hotline: 1-877-857-2945 for guidance.

Stay home if you come into contact with someone who is sick.

Clean and disinfect objects (e.g., cell phone, computer) and high touch surfaces.

Make sure you continue to have adequate supplies, such as medications, if needed.

