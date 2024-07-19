Murfreesboro Council Gives Nod to Community Development FY25 Annual Action Plan

The Murfreesboro City Council approved the FY25 Annual Action Plan and Subrecipient Awards Thursday, July 18, 2024. The Annual Action Plan represents local priorities and funding allocation totaling approximately $1.3 million to address community development and housing needs. The Plan is presented to the federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to receive Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program funds.

“The City’s Annual Action Plan serves as a roadmap for Community Development projects funded by HUD,” said Community Development Director Robert Holtz. “The plan supports utilization of CDBG funding for FY25 by identifying projects to assist the community with programs and housing needs in the areas with the greatest concentrations of poverty and blight.”

The Community Development Annual Action Plan, covering the period from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, supports CDBG allocation for FY25 in the amount of $928,101 and the HOME allocation of $409,794. The City will submit its FY25 Annual Action Plan with the list of projects funded to HUD before August 15, 2024. The draft plan is available on the City’s website and can be located on the Community Development webpage at

Two Public Review Meetings were held for the Action Plan on March 27, 2024, and June 12, 2024, at the Murfreesboro Municipal Airport to receive input on the draft Action Plan in meeting community needs. Nonprofit agencies submitted application to assist the City in carrying out the plan. The applications were vetted, and agencies were awarded funds to provide services benefiting low-to-moderate income individuals in the City.

See FY2025 CDBG Allocation and FY2025 Home Allocation.

Copies of the Action Plan were made available for examination and comment for a 30-day period between May 21,2024, and June 24, 2024.

Community Development will present future funding authorizations to the City Council based on the FY25 Annual Action Plan.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email