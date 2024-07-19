Massive IT Outage Affects Airports, Banks and Hospitals Globally

A massive information technology glitch caused by an issue with Microsoft cloud computing services Friday is affecting major airlines, medical facilities, businesses, and police forces worldwide, according to NBC.

CrowdStrike, the U.S. cybersecurity company responsible for the glitch affecting Microsoft Windows users, stated that the outage “is not a security incident or cyberattack” and has issued a solution. However, the error has caused chaos across various institutions and businesses globally, which may take time to resolve.

Flights have been grounded in several countries, and stores and broadcasters have gone offline in multiple regions. FlightAware says the tech glitch caused more than half of the U.S.’s 1,352 flight delays and cancellations before 9am on Friday.

Despite this, BNA stated Friday that the Nashville airport remains fully operational.

The FAA has issued a ground stop due to an IT outage. Contact your airline before arriving to BNA. The airport remains operational. Please contact your respective airline before arriving to the airport. Despite this, the airport remains fully operational. pic.twitter.com/683HL9rGgB — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) July 19, 2024

Major airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines, implemented ground stops Friday morning due to communications issues. Passengers traveling to the United States from as far away as Japan have had their flights canceled. Delta has ordered a “global ground stop,” according to Rep. Eric Swalwell, a member of the House subcommittee on cybersecurity.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz posted the following statement on X:

CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We… — George Kurtz (@George_Kurtz) July 19, 2024

