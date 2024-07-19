Taco Bell Introduces the Cheesy Street Chalupas

(July 18, 2024) — Taco Bell is introducing the new Cheesy Street Chalupas, a menu item that fuses inspiration from street tacos with Taco Bell flavors and Quesalupa-inspired cheesy chalupa shells.

The Cheesy Street Chalupas are street-sized and served as a bundle of two, featuring traditional street taco ingredients – like fresh onions and cilantro – remixed with premium proteins, all wrapped in chalupa shells that have been stuffed with melted mozzarella and pepperjack cheeses. Fans can enjoy their choice of slow-roasted Cantina chicken or grilled, marinated steak, topped with a creamy Jalapeño Ranch sauce. The new menu item, which tested in October 2023, is available nationwide for $5.49 a la carte* starting July 18, for a limited time and while supplies last.

Inspired by Street Food Flavors and Ingredients

Street vendors are known to honor tradition and heritage by infusing their own flavorful spin on each dish. Inspired by Hispanic and Latino cultural tastemakers and their unique takes on the taco, Taco Bell evolved its legendary Chalupa to fuse ingredients often found in the iconic street taco.

An ode to the street taco and street food culture, the Cheesy Street Chalupas is the latest of many craveable transformations on the Chalupa since the original debuted in 1999. The street-sized cheese-stuffed chalupa shells were inspired by the iconic Quesalupa shell, one of Chalupa’s most innovative spinoffs which entered the scene in 2016 for a limited time. Taco Bell’s latest menu innovation brings together classic street food ingredients with a Taco Bell twist that hits icon status at first bite.

