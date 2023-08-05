MTSU’s Teldrick Ross Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Atlanta, GA – August 3, 2023 – The Wuerffel Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to inspire greater service and unity in our communities, today announced The Wuerffel Trophy watch list for the 2023 season, and MTSU’s Teldrick Ross was one of 108 players from college football’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) honored.

Ross, a senior out of Macon, Ga., was a second team all-conference pick last year after registering a career-best 77 tackles to go with 3.0 TFLs, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a school record 20 pass breakups.

College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service, and one of the most meaningful awards in collegiate sports, The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida who parlayed his success on the football field into a lifetime of service. The Wuerffel Trophy embodies Danny’s commitment to being a humanitarian, while honoring student-athletes who are inspired to serve others and make positive impacts on society.

“The life changing impact of thinking of others before ourselves is so rewarding, and it’s truly inspiring to see so many student-athletes recognize this, and use their platform for good,” said Danny Wuerffel. “College Football players across the country are making a difference in their communities, and I’m excited to see so many incredible stories associated with the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy candidates.”

Nominations for the Wuerffel Trophy are made by the respective universities’ Sports Information Departments and will close on October 16. An up-to-date list of nominees can be found at wuerffeltrophy.org. Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 2nd, and finalists will be announced on November 28th. The formal announcement of the 2023 recipient is scheduled to be made during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN December 7th or 8th, and the presentation of the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy will take place on February 17, 2024, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.

Source: MTSU

