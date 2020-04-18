MTSU’s online master’s degree in supply chain management has been ranked nationally for affordability.

OnlineU, a Washington-based company that provides rankings for a variety of online educational programs, placed the university’s program at No. 15 in its 2020 list of top 25 online master’s degrees in supply chain management.

See the complete rankings and other details at https://bit.ly/2VleXPU.

“A high-value academic program is one for which the benefit derived from completing the program is well worth the cost,” said David Urban, dean of the Jennings A. Jones College of Business. “Our graduate program in Supply Chain Management provides significant benefit to its students due to its outstanding faculty, its cutting-edge curriculum and its close ties to the professional community.

“Coupled with a very reasonable tuition rate for the program, it is easy to see why the program’s value is rated as highly as it is.”

Administered through the Jones College’s Department of Management, MTSU’s Master of Science in Management with a supply chain management concentration teaches students the ins and outs of how consumer goods flow from the stage of raw materials to finished product delivered to their final destinations.

The graduate program enhances students’ planning, communication and ethical decision-making skills and exposes them to real-world experiences. Potential careers include mid- to upper-level management in corporate offices, health care facilities, distribution or logistics centers, manufacturing facilities, not-for-profit organizations, state or local government, and service industries such as banking, insurance and real estate.

To be considered for the OnlineU rankings, schools need to be regionally accredited and need to offer at least one fully online degree in a given subject for the degree level of the list. Acceptance rates, programmatic accreditation and profit status of schools were collected from official websites of the accreditation agencies or from the National Center for Education Statistics.

OnlineU.org has been publishing rankings of online colleges since 2014.

For more information about MTSU’s supply chain management concentration, contact Dan Morrell, program director, at 615-494-7758 or Dan.Morrell@mtsu.edu, or visit https://www.mtsu.edu/programs/management-supply-chain-ms/about.