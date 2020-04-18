Lucky Ladd Farms has officially opened their Farm Market for convenient online ordering with curbside pick-up.

Curbside Pick-up Service is available on Fridays and Saturdays from 11am-4pm.

Lucky Ladd has stocked its market full of fresh foods, household essentials and they are making comforting and delicious prepared meals.

While you are picking up your order, you and enjoy watching some of Lucky Ladd’s brand new baby animals frolic and play in our special drive-by baby barnyard exhibit setup along the turnaround drive. Snap a few pics or capture a video…all safely from inside your car.

How Curbside Grocery Pick Up Works:

Shop online store. See available items, add them to your cart.

Submit your order and payment details.

Your order will be ready 2 hours after submitting, or the next scheduled market day if placed after 2:00 pm.

Lucky Ladd encourages you to select a scheduled pick-up time. Defaulting to the earliest available pick-up could result in long wait times due to heavy pick-up traffic.

Upon arrival to the farm, follow signs to direct you to curbside parking.

Once parked in a pick-up bay, call us at (615) 274-3786.

The Lucky Ladd staff will carry your order to your car and load it in the trunk.

Although you might be tempted to get out and look at the baby animals playing in the fields, Lucky Ladd kindly asks you to remain safely in your car while on the farm.

*Tip: Place a plastic laundry basket or square tote in your trunk to keep your items from shifting during your drive home.

Lucky Ladd Farms is located at 4374 Rocky Glade Rd – Eagleville, TN 37060

To note: Lucky Ladd’s AG-Venture Farm Fun Park, restrooms and farm store will remain temporarily closed to guests to help protect and slow the spread of Coronavirus