MTSU Drops Defensive Slugfest at New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, N.M. November 4, 2023 — Middle Tennessee football grinded their way into a chance to win the game on the final play, but too many missed opportunities on offense spoiled a stout defensive effort, as the Blue Raiders fell to New Mexico State 13-7 on Saturday evening at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

By the Numbers

20: Combined points for the Aggies and Blue Raiders on Saturday. It’s the fewest total points in an MTSU game since the Blue Raiders defeated Florida International 7-6 on August 31, 2006 in Rick Stockstill‘s first ever game as head coach of Middle Tennessee.

96: Yards rushing for Vattiato, a career high. Dueling against one of the leading quarterback rushers in the country in Diego Pavia, Vattiato outrushed Aggies signal caller by 29 yards on Saturday.

7: Pass breakups for Quindarius Dunnigan on the season after breaking up a screen pass in the first quarter on Saturday. Dunnigan’s seven PBUs lead all defensive linemen in Conference USA.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News