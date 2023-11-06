OBITUARY: Kenneth John Luse

Kenneth John Luse, age 77 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023.

He was a native of Bradford-on-Avon, England.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth G. Luse, and Mary E. Mundy Luse.

Mr. Luse was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church and was a retired Engineer with Square D / Schneider Electric.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rebecca “Becky” Luse; children, Chad Luse and wife Kimberly, Trent Luse and wife Lainie, Tracy Read and husband Jack; grandchildren, Brittany Jennings and husband Kevin, Hatler Luse, Ainsley Luse, Zadie Luse, Chelsea Read, Whitley Read; brother; William Luse and wife Darlene.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Marks United Methodist Disaster Relief Fund, or Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday at St. Marks United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Saturday at St. Marks United Church, with Rev. Tommy Ward, Dr. Jim Clardy, Rev. Martha Touchton officiating. Cremation will follow the service. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/