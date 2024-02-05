MPD Investigating Pursuit of Stolen Car where Gun was Pointed Toward Officers

(February 2, 2024) Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers are investigating three suspects accused of pointing handguns at police and leading them on pursuit through Murfreesboro and onto Interstate 24.

The pursuit was terminated after contact was made between a Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit and the stolen car on the Medical Center Parkway on-ramp at Exit 76. No one was hurt.

Two men and a woman were immediately detained. Charges are pending. They could face charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and theft over $10,000 for the stolen car.

MPD officers responded to the E. Lytle Street area after reports of the occupants in a black Altima displaying handgun. Soon after, an automatic license plate reader camera notified officers that the car was stolen around 1:30 p.m. MPD began following the car and after an attempt to stop it, the driver refused and traveled on Old Fort Pkwy. and continued onto Interstate 24.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

MPD is handling the stolen vehicle and pursuit.

The investigation continues.

