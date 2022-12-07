Morning Weather 12-7-2022 Remember Pearl Harbor

Well, if you like a wash, rinse, repeat day, today is going to be just for you. It might be a good day to kick up your feet and catch Tora!, Tora!, Tora! , or the original Midway movie on this Day of Remembrance of Pearl Harbor.

Some localized flooding may be possible, but ponding on roads is almost a guarantee.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Wednesday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 57. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

