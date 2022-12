Ribbon Cutting: Mid-State Oral Surgery & Implant Center in Smyrna

Mid-State Oral Surgery & Implant Center held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 13181 Old Nashville Hwy. in Smyrna.

Mid-State Oral Surgery & Implant Center provides exceptional oral surgery services where patient needs are placed first. Their surgeons have hospital privileges at Tristar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville), Tristar Horizon Medical Center (Dickson), and Specialty Surgery Center (Nashville) to manage all age ranges and medical conditions.

Mid-State Oral Surgery & Implant Center

13181 Old Nashville Hwy.

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 441-1441

Facebook