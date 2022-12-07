OBITUARY: Jay ‘Jay Bird’ Matthews

Jay “Jay Bird “ Matthews, age 52 of Lascassas, TN passed away on November 29, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Lascassas and a graduate of the Class of 1989 from Oakland High School.

Jay is survived by his wife Kathy Parker, his only child Harley Katherine and her fiancé, Drew Landguth of Maryville, TN. Other survivors include father, Jimmy Matthews “DooLittle” of Lascassas; sister, Allison (Brent) Bogle; nephew, Brice Bogle; niece, Reagan Bogle all of Lascassas. Jay had many aunts, uncles, grandparents and extended family that loved him dearly.

He was proceeded in death by his loving mother, Alice Fay Matthews.

Jay lived life on his own terms. He opened his home to many beloved pets who didn’t have one over the years. He was a fan of NASCAR and country music, with memorials to both Dale Earnhardt Sr, and Hank Williams Sr, adorning the walls of his home. Jay was blessed with a witty sense of humor and the most distinguishable laugh.

A memorial service will be held in memory of Jay Bird on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 at Science Hill Church of Christ, 8120 Woodbury Pike, Readyville, TN 37149. The time of the service will be 2:00 PM.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

