Missing Tennessee Tourists Visiting Alaska Found Safe

A search has ended after two missing Tennesseans were found safe in Fairbanks, Alaska.

On August 12, the Fairbanks Police Department received a report that Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, both of Tennessee were missing.

The couple was supposed to leave their Airbnb in the downtown area August 11 at 11 A.M. but neither Bare nor Hovsepian checked out of the Airbnb and their personal belongings were left on scene. Their vehicle was also due to be returned on August 8 and was not. On the evening of August 12, 2023, Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers located the couple’s vehicle at Chena Hot Springs Resort.

On August 18, 2023, at 5:30 pm, two hikers located Jonas Bare on a trail approximately 200 yards from Chena Hot Springs Resort.

The hikers brought Bare to the Alaska Wildlife Troopers search and rescue command post within the resort. Bare was uninjured and told Troopers that he had left Hovesepian to seek help.

Bare guided Troopers and rescuers to the general area where Hovesepian was located approximately 3 miles away from the resort. Hovesepian was located by the team after calling out for her.

Bare, Hovesepian, and the rescue teams returned to Chena Hot Springs Resort at 8:40 pm. EMS evaluated both Bare and Hovesepian.