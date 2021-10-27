FOUND: Missing teen 16-year-old Amare Armstrong is safe and has reunited with his family. Thanks, everyone for sharing.

Murfreesboro Police Department officers, Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, and Rutherford County Special Operation drone, are searching for a missing teen.

16-year-old Amare Armstrong was last seen in the Lansdan Dr./London View Dr. (off S. Church St.) area around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The juvenile has a severe laceration to his hand and may be in need of medical assistance. He was wearing a lime green shirt, black pants. He is bare foot. Armstrong has a name tattoo on his neck.

Call 615 893 1311 if you see him or know where police can find him.