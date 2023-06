Detectives need help identifying three persons of interest in a shoplifting case.

On April 6, three unidentified women went into the Old Navy store on Medical Center Pkwy. and stole more than $1,400 worth of merchandise.

The group placed the items into a mesh bag and left the store without paying.

If you know these individuals, please contact Det. Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email at 0499@murfreesborotn.gov.