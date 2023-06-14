BJ’s Wholesale Club Holds Grand Opening in La Vergne

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. & LA VERGNE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) (“BJ’s”), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced today that its newest club in La Vergne, Tennessee will open on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The club, conveniently located twenty miles outside of downtown Nashville at 543 Industrial Boulevard, marks the first BJ’s Wholesale Club in the state of Tennessee. The retailer will now have a total of 238 U.S. clubs, expanding the company’s footprint to its 19th state.

The new club has a BJ’s Gas location on-site, offering members everyday low fuel prices, with the opportunity to earn extra savings through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program. The La Vergne BJ’s Gas station opens on Friday, June 2, 2023, and offers regular, premium, and diesel fuels.

“We can’t wait to open our doors to the La Vergne community at BJ’s brand-new club,” said Christopher Kelly, Club Manager of La Vergne’s BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re thrilled to be a part of this momentous occasion as BJ’s Wholesale Club expands into the state of Tennessee, bringing the unbeatable value and incredible savings to our newest members in Rutherford County. Our entire team is extremely proud to have this remarkable opportunity and impact the communities where we work and live in a positive way.”

At BJ’s, members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members will have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line at the end of each trip.

BJ’s helps members save time and money by offering incredible savings and unbeatable value on everything they need in a convenient one-stop shop, including a vast selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, various exclusive offerings and much more. The club will also delight shoppers with the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members know and love with an assortment of seasonal items, home décor, fashion for the family, toys, hot tech and a selection of local products.

BJ’s is offering a limited-time founding member offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club now through Thursday, June 15, 2023. Shoppers can sign up for The Club Card Membership for one year at $55* and get a $40 welcome reward** plus, $50 in coupons‡. Shoppers can also choose to sign up for The Club+ Card Membership for one year at $110* and get a $80 welcome reward** plus, $50 in coupons‡. The Club+ Card Membership holders earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases‡‡.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for a membership can visit BJs.com/LaVergne or sign up in person at the membership center located at 543 Industrial Boulevard in La Vergne.

BJ’s members can always expect:

Unbeatable savings: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

Risk-free: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

Save even more: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons.

Choose the way you shop: Members can shop online at BJs.com and choose free curbside pickup or have it delivered with same-day grocery delivery*** or ship-to-home.

BJ’s Charitable Foundation is proud to support the local community through its partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. This summer, BJ’s Charitable Foundation is supporting Second Harvest’s Hunger Free Summer initiative, a program that raises awareness of hunger within the community and provides healthy meals to youth who are facing food insecurity as school cafeterias close for the summer months.

“We are grateful for the support from BJ’s Wholesale Club,” said Nancy Keil, President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. “As we enter the summer months, many children, who rely on schools for healthy and nutritious meals, may lose access to these services. Food insecurity is a real concern to children and families in Middle and West Tennessee, and the generosity of BJ’s Wholesale Club will help us feed thousands of children who otherwise would not receive essential meals this summer.”

In addition, BJ’s Wholesale Club is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee through its Feeding Communities program. The program is a year-round food rescue partnership where the company donates unsold food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint, helping to provide wholesome food to local families in need.

