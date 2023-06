BJ’s Wholesale Club held its ribbon cutting on June 13, 2023, at 543 Industrial Blvd in La Vergne.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, operating more than 220 clubs and over 150 BJ’s Gas® locations in 17 states

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

BJ’s Wholesale Club

543 Industrial Blvd

La Vergne, TN 37086

(629) 729-4001

Facebook