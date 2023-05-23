Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Drug Possession, DUI

A Murfreesboro Police Department officer made a routine traffic stop that led to an arrest of a man for drug possession and driving under the influence last month.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Antancio Modesto, was pulled over by Sergeant Nathan Corwin for driving without headlights on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. on Sunday, April 30.

During the investigation, Modesto was found to be driving under the influence and in possession of two kilos of heroin and one kilo of cocaine, along with a small bag containing one gram of cocaine. Modesto is charged with felony possession of Schedule I drugs for resale, felony possession of Schedule II drugs for resale, DUI and driving on a suspended license.

Modesto is currently being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $277,500 bond. A hearing is set for June 5 in General Sessions Court.

