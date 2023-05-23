Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Drug Possession, DUI

Antancio Modesto (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)
A Murfreesboro Police Department officer made a routine traffic stop that led to an arrest of a man for drug possession and driving under the influence last month.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Antancio Modesto, was pulled over by Sergeant Nathan Corwin for driving without headlights on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. on Sunday, April 30.

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

During the investigation, Modesto was found to be driving under the influence and in possession of two kilos of heroin and one kilo of cocaine, along with a small bag containing one gram of cocaine. Modesto is charged with felony possession of Schedule I drugs for resale, felony possession of Schedule II drugs for resale, DUI and driving on a suspended license.

Modesto is currently being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $277,500 bond. A hearing is set for June 5 in General Sessions Court.

